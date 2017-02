A teenager, who had been missing from home for a week, has turned up safe and well this afternoon.

Concerns were growing for Macey Durkin (15) who was last seen by a relative a week ago, on Valentine's Day, at an address in Chatburn Avenue, Burnley.

It was the second time the teen, who was seen as vulnerable due to her age, had gone missing in days.

Lancashire Police tweeted in the last hour that Macey had been located and they thanked everyone who helped with the search to find her.