Miniature trains from across the country will roll into town

Miniature trains are set to attract a huge crowd of enthusiasts to Burnley next weekend.

The Seven and a Quarter Gauge Society of Great Britain will be holding its annual gala and gathering at Thompson Park Miniature Railway.

Miniature locomotives from all over the country, and some from the continent, will be arriving and running at the railway all weekend from Friday.

At present, 47 different locomotives have registered for the event, including steam, diesel, petrol and electric.

Passenger trains will be running from 10am until 5pm on each of the three days. The cost to ride will still be only £1.

The park’s popular miniature railway is operated by Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society, which was set up in 1990 by a small band of local enthusiasts.