A Burnley primary school staged an art exhibition featuring the work of every pupil.

Rosewood Primary held the unique show and each piece of art was professionally mounted, framed and labelled.

Parents were invited into the school to view their children's masterpieces and also buy them.

The exhibition raised cash for the school and also the Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, a charity that provides respite care for ill youngsters up to the age of five.