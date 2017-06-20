Mayor enjoys Iftar at mosque

The Mayor of Burnley was invited to Iftar - the breaking of the Ramadan fast - at a mosque in the town.

Mayor Coun Howard Baker was invited to the Markazi Jamia Ghosia Mosque in Clegg Street by former Mayor of Burnley Mohammed Najib.

Other guests at the Iftar included the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North and former Burnley MP Peter Pike.

Coun. Baker said: "We were kindly invited to break fast at the Merkazi Mosque. It was a lovely meal and was very nice to chat to members of the Muslim community in Burnley who made us very welcome.

"The Bishop said a few words, and there were also prayers, as well as a tour of the mosque."

Representatives from the Building Bridges in Burnley group also attended.