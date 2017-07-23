Man hunt in Burnley after duo abscond from prison

A man hunt for two men who had absconded from prison unfolded in Burnley today.

Local police were contacted by prison officers after the two men absconded from Kirkham Prison in a car driven by a third man earlier today.

They were subsequently tracked to Accrington Road at its junction with Florence Street in Burnley at just before 5pm with one of the prisoners - a 37-year-old man from Barrow-in Furness - and the driver of the car arrested.

However, the second prisoner, had already made off and was later arrested in the Lowerhouse area of Burnley.

Local residents reported police vans and cars surrounding the area as police officers with dogs searched for the 26-year-old prisoner from Carlisle.

Burnley Police Insp. John Fryer this evening confirmed that all three men had been arrested and had been detained at Greenbank Police Station in Blackburn.