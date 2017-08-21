Man chokes and kicks dogs in Padiham

The RSPCA are appealing for information after a man allegedly choked and kicked two dogs in Padiham.

A caller to the charity informed the RSPCA that they saw a man kicking his two dogs in their stomachs and legs before lifting one off the ground by the lead and choking it.

The alleged attack, which happened at 10.55am on Thursday, August 17th, took place as the man walked through the Bright Street area in the town with the dogs, who were described as a black and white border collie and tan-coloured bull breed-type dog.

The man, who is described as white, was wearing a maroon and blue striped hat, checked shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms with stripes down the leg, green wellies, and a blue bodywarmer at the time, while the border collie was being walked on a blue lead and the bull breed-type dog on a red lead.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Taylor said: “We are concerned about the welfare of the dogs involved in this alleged incident.

“A member of the public said they saw the man kick these dogs twice before hanging one by its lead as he walked about ten paces along the street," she added. "We are urging anyone who recognises this man and these dogs, or who has any information that might help our investigation, to call us on 0300 123 8018.”