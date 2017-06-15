Man charged for possession of two different types of drugs

A man who was found with two different types of drugs was "too long in the tooth" for committing such offences, his solicitor has a court.

Burnley magistrates heard how ex-manual worker, Jason David Tattersall (37), had been in possession of cocaine and cannabis resin on March 13th of this year.

Tattersall, of Dall Street in Burnley, admitted to possessing the drugs and was subsequently was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw, defending, told the hearing that Tattersall, who was on employment and support allowance, was struggling with depression and that he was attempting to address his problems.

The solicitor added: "I think the defendant just needs a fresh start."