A man who threatened to damage a woman's window in what the court were told was a "childish outburst" has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Burnley magistrates were told how Jonathan Stanworth (28) was sorry for what he did and had "got it out of his system."

Stanworth, of Ivan Street in Burnley, admitted to making a threat to damage property belonging to Amanda Hebden in the town on June 1st, and was subsequently given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the court: "It was a threat to damage the window and that threat was not carried out."