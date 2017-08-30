Man caught behind the wheel was banned from driving and over the limit

A driver stopped by police for "speeding" in the early hours was found to be both banned and over the limit, a court heard.

Michael Ryan had been ordered off the road for two years in January 2015, after being convicted of dangerous driving at crown court.

He was still disqualified until he took a mandatory, extended retest, but he had never done it, Burnley magistrates were told.

The defendant blew 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Officers had pulled him over as he had been driving a 'little bit too fast," said prosecutors. He told them he had bought the car but thought the ban was over.

Ryan, who claimed he didn't know he had to take the extended test, has now been banned for two years.

The defendant, of Russell Terrace, Padiham, admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and not having insurance, on Colne Road, Burnley, on Thursday, August 10th.

He received a two month curfew, between 8pm and 5am, seven days a week. Ryan was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr David Leach, defending Ryan, said he had bought the vehicle a few days before. He had drunk some cans but thought he would be under the limit.

The defendant was on a zero hours contract with a recruitment agency which provided him with work in Skipton with a salvage company. He had intended to get the car insured.

The solicitor added: "He showed genuine remorse and admitted everything in interview.

"He was unaware he had to retake his test, but he's now clear about that."