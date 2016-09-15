Man (60) suffers broken jaw after pub attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unprovoked assault left a man with a broken jaw in Burnley.

The attack happened at some time between 9-45pm to 10-30pm on Saturday at the Turf Hotel in Yorkshire Street.

The victim, a 60-year-old Burnley man, witnessed an altercation between two men inside the pub.

He tried to intervene to stop the argument when one of the men punched him to the side of his face. He suffered a broken jaw and broken teeth.

DC Lee Walker, from Burnley CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was just trying to act as peacemaker when he ended up being punched so hard he had to have surgery on his jaw.

“If you witnessed this assault or have any information that could help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”

The offender is described as a white man, between 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of a stocky build, with blonde or ginger short hair and a pale complexion. Anybody with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.