Made to measure buses roll into town

A striking new fleet of buses has arrived in Burnley.

Transdev Blazefield has launched 30 Optare Versa buses onto its Mainline branded network in East Lancashire, in a £4.4m. investment.

The buses are equipped to a design drawn up to launch the operator’s newly named subsidiary, The Burnley Bus Company.

Many of the interior and exterior design details for the new buses have come directly from customers.

The new buses were launched at Turf Moor with the Friends of Burnley FC in the Community programme and then showcased to the public in Nelson and Burnley town centres.

The new buses are now in service on four routes provided by The Burnley Bus Company, radiating from Burnley to serve Accrington, Clitheroe, Padiham, Nelson, Colne, Barnoldswick, Trawden and Keighley, with buses running up to every seven minutes.