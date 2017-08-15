Luxury apartments plan for landmark former pub

A landmark former pub, dilapidated for several years, is set for an exciting new future as six apartments begin to take shape.

The former Plane Tree Hotel in Westgate, which has been closed for several years, is currently being renovated and redeveloped into six apartments over three floors.

Developer Mr Marc Karoo told the Burnley Express he is excited by the prospect of bringing a prominent and historic listed building back to life.

Mr Karoo said: “I believe the work we are doing will help to breathe new life into a well-known, much-loved building in Burnley.

“Local people are proud of their heritage, and like to see old buildings saved and preserved, so I hope our restoration and conversion will help to do that.

“The Plane Tree is a landmark building on a main route into Burnley town centre from the motorway. I think the finished apartments will be an attractive site to people using that route.”

Mr Karoo said that extensive work has been needed to refurbish the former pub, which had fallen into a poor state of repair.

Once completed, expected to be around October, the building will comprise one apartment on the top floor, two in the middle floor and three ground floor apartments.

Mr Karoo added that there had been some delays from Burnley Borough Council, but he was hopeful these would not adversely affect the project.

He said: “I bought the Plane Tree earlier this year with the intention of coverting it to luxury apartments because it had previously been given planning permission to convert to a house of multiple occupancy).

“I submitted a new planning application at the beginning of April and a decision is normally given on or around eight weeks, which is the standard term that planning decisions are dealt with.

“During this time you would also expect any questions or queries about the application itself. Unfortunately the planner dealing with this application did not start asking questions about any aspect of the drawings until some time after this period.

“Presently there is one outstanding issue the planners are trying to decide on which is with regard to the ground floor windows.

“The works up to now have been remedial – replacing the roof, floors and all rotten timbers. The building is listed, but everything internally had been removed completely with just the front stone work of the building being of historic importance.”