Lord Shuttleworth attends event as BPRCVS turns 80

Dignitaries from local councils, mayoral offices, educational establishments, police, fire services, charities, and voluntary organisations have gathered to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service.

The event, hosted at The CVS Centre in Burnley on Thursday, January 19th, was staged to allow the community to show its appreciation for BPRCVS, whilst also celebrating at the CVS Centre, which has itself undergone a host of renovations in recent times.

Lord Shuttleworth at the unveiling.

Christine Blythe, BPRCVS Chief Officer, said: “As an organisation BPRCVS has been supporting volunteers and the voluntary, community, and faith sector since 1935.

"Thursday’s event was about celebrating our organisation and renaming our public meeting room - used by hundreds of organisations every year - in honour of a founder member, The Right Honourable Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth," Christine added. "The trustees, staff and I were absolutely thrilled to welcome Lord Shuttleworth to officially name the room.”

Best known for her work with the Girl Guides and embroidery, Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth amassed one of the finest collections of needlework, much of which is on display at Gawthorpe Hall, the former home of the Shuttleworth family.

She was also the catalyst for the BPRCVS, and although much has changed in the 80 years since the institution's inception, the aims and objectives remain the fundamental ethos around which BPRCVS frames its existence.

Lord Shuttleworth was the distinguished guest of honour, with Christine giving him a tour of the CVS Centre before the event culminated in a plaque unveiling by Lord Shuttleworth himself, officially renaming the conference room in honour of his great aunt, the Honourable Miss Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth MBE.

Over 50 people attended the event, with Susan Hughes, Chair and Trustee of BPRCVS, saying: “Lord and Lady Shuttleworth enjoyed being with us and, of course for him, it was a link with his family. Miss Rachel had a social conscience and in her visionary preparations way back in 1933 she successfully established the organisation that we know today.”