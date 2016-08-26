Professional job availability in the North West’s temporary sector has increased by 14% year on year to July 2016 according to research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).

The data, provided by recruitment software company, Innovantage, revealed that despite a 7% dip in permanent vacancies, temporary vacancies saw rises across a number of key of professional sectors. The property and construction industry experienced a significant increase of 38% year on year, while demand for professionals in the manufacturing sector rose by 24% year on year.

Moya Rylands, Regional Director at APSCo said: “Despite a dip in permanent job availability, demand for professionals on a temporary basis remains decidedly strong across the North West, growing by 14% year on year to July.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Temping jobs are increasing in region Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...