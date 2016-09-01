Police appeal to trace Audi driver involved in Burnley collision

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car involved in a collision with a cyclist in Burnley and are appealing for the public's help.

At around 9-20pm on Monday, August 15th, police were made aware of a collision involving a black Audi car and a woman riding a push bike which occurred in Todmorden Road at the junction with Fairholme Road.

The woman, who was wearing a bright yellow cycling jersey, ended up on the road and the Audi driver left the scene. One of the car’s wing mirrors was found nearby.

PC 320 Paul Wood, from Burnley Police, said: “I am keen to find the driver of the black car who should have stopped at the scene, particularly given the cyclist was still on the floor and could have been seriously hurt. She suffered some cuts and bruising and thankfully wasn’t badly injured.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160815-1416.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.