Plans to demolish Bull and Butcher submitted

Burnley’s historic fire-ravaged former Bull and Butcher pub is set to be demolished.
Owners the San Marco Group have submitted an application to Burnley Borough Council to demolish the landmark pub in Manchester Road, which was gutted by a huge blaze in April.
Police appealed for information following the arson attack, but no arrests have been made.
The building, last used as an Indian restaurant, had been empty for a number of years, and was bought by the Preston-based San Marco restaurant group for a £3m. conversion and extension to an Italian restaurant.
Permission was granted for this last September.
Work started on the preparation of construction drawings before arsonists struck in April, rendering the building in a dangerous condition.
As part of the application to demolish, the group states: “In its current condition the building has proved difficult to secure and there have been further intrusions culminaFng in another arson incident recently.
Prior to this, concerns have been raised regarding the stability of the building. Also, following visits from various insurance surveyors, San Marco can no longer obtain Public Liability Insurance for the building on safety grounds.
