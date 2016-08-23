Mills redevelopment gets a £400,000 grant kickstart

The major redevelopment of Brierfield Mills is set to benefit from £400,000 in sports funding, after a successful bid from Burnley FC in the Community.

The investment will be used to develop a sports hall, two artificial grass pitches, a clip and climb facility, a community gym, a dance/fitness studios and two full length cricket nets.

Brierfield Mill.

The award is part of the latest round of Sport England’s Improvement Fund which has invested more than £49m. to date in 150 community-based projects across the country. From upgrading artificial grass pitches and swimming pool facilities to helping sports clubs become more environmentally sustainable, this funding has played a crucial role in improving the standards of community sport and incentivising more people to become active.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson had been called in to help with the bid by the Claret’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community, and was glad to offer them his full support.

Mr Stephenson said: “Having worked hard to support the redevelopment of Brierfield Mills, when Burnley FC in the Community approached me to offer their help I felt it was a perfect match. They were applying for funding and I did what I could to support their bid to Sport England.

“I am absolutely delighted with the result, which is a massive boost for sports facilitates in Brierfield and our area.”

The former cotton mill built in 1832 was purchased by Pendle Council in 2012 using government grant from the Homes and Communities Agency fund.

Ownership of the mill was then transferred to the pioneering regeneration joint venture between Barnfield Investment Properties Limited and Pendle Council, PEARL (Brierfield Mills).

The £32m project to transform the mill into Northlight will create a new leisure, residential and educational destination which will provide a significant contribution to the regeneration of the area, while maximising the economic potential of an important East Lancashire heritage asset.

