Mayoral visit for Air Cadets’ anniversary

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley have paid a visit to the Burnley Air Cadets, with the squadron demonstrating their impressive routines.

Coun. Jeff Sumner and his wife Lesley dropped in to see the cadets on Friday August 12th, watching the cadets’ activities, including drills, map reading, first aid and camp craft demonstration.

Ably assisted by the Squadron Service Helpers, Cpl L Hargreaves and LAC J Skillicorn, both currently serving with the RAF Regiment, the Mayoral Party was then hosted by the civilian committee and Sqn President, Mrs Susan Hughes MBE, JP, DL, with teas, coffees and delightful cakes before departing the squadron.

Flt Lt Stewart, Officer Commanding of the Squadron, said: “It is always an honour to receive the Mayor and Mayoress to our Civic Inspection. It gives the cadets the opportunity to show off what they learn and meet the current Mayor and Mayoress, and in turn the Mayor can learn about the kind of activities available to youngsters in the town if they join us.”

Coun. Sumner, who was confirmed as Mayor of Burnley at a Council meeting in May 2016, spent the full evening with the staff and cadets, and inspired the youngsters, who reveled in the chance to showcase their numerous talents.

A member of the civilian committee, Lauren, spoke of her pleasure at seeing the Mayor and his wife, saying: “It is always nice to see the Mayor and Mayoress, and we get to highlight the activities we can offer to cadets, such as flying, shooting and Duke of Edinburgh awards, as well as the civic duties we perform for the town.”

After a successful visit, Flt Lt Stewart insisted that the event commemorated the special occasion appropriately.

“This year has been extra special as it is our 75th anniversary which we marked with a new banner showing the Burnley town crest,” he said.

