Inn on Wharf finish for ‘40’ army veteran

A veteran of the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment will be walking from Wigan to Burnley this Sunday to raise money for the regiment’s memorial fund.
Colin Gifford (58) will set off at 8am from Wigan Pier, aiming to land at the Inn on the Wharf in Burnley at 6pm - the first ‘Qebec 40,’ which is an individual endurance event of 40 miles along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towpath.
Colin will also go past the Railway Pub in Hapton around 4-30pm and VIP’s including Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle, at Botany Bay, and Burnley MP Julie Cooper, at the finish, will be there to lend their support.
The regiment are asking for others to come out and cheer Colin on as he aims to complete the walk in 10 hours which means it will be a tough going.
The aim of the event is to raise funds towards commissioning a permanent memorial for the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment within the National Memorial Arboretum.
The cost of the memorial is around £85,000 and the aim is to raise that amount before the summer of 2019.
The reference to Quebec in the title of the event is due to it being a main Battle Honour of a regiment preceding the QLR dating back to September 1759.
Anyone who wants to donate go to mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/colingifford1
