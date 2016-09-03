Horse rescued from stream

A horse had to be rescued by firefighters after it fell into a stream in Fence.

The firefighters from Nelson and Burnley and rope rescue specialist colleagues from St Annes used a hoist to rescue a horse that had fallen into a stream in Barrowford Road.

The horse was attended to by a vet at the scene and is believed to be uninjured.

