Horse is killed in hit-and-run

A horse has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in Burnley.
The horse, which was pulling a cart along Eastern Avenue, was struck by a Range Rover coming out of Queen Victoria Road at 7-30pm on Thursday.
Police said the car drove then off towards Burnley town centre, leaving the horse with a broken jaw. Sadly, it later had to be put down.
A police spokesman said: “We were called about 7-30pm on Thursday to reports of a Range Rover which had collided with a horse.
“The vehicle appears to have driven off towards Burnley town centre.
“We are now on the lookout for this vehicle and enquires are ongoing.”
