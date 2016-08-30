Heritage project research uncovers fascinating Newchurch history

“The Cathedral in the Forest” is holding an exhibition of some of the historical findings discovered during the Heritage Year 2016.

Members of St Mary’s Church in Newchurch-in-Pendle have been busy researching the church’s history as part of a Heritage Lottery Grant the church received to renovate the tower, rebuild the organ and eradicate dry rot.

The exhibition will be open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday and between 11am and 4pm on Sunday. Refreshments will be available and admission is by donation.

The weekend will conclude with Choral Evensong, with Pendle Deanery Choir at 6pm on Sunday.

John Parsons said: “During our research we have discovered new information about the various stages of the development of the church building from 1529 and also some of the people who worshipped at St Mary’s in the past.

“The exhibition consists of both static displays and a Power Point presentation. Stewards will be on hand to answer questions.

“Perhaps the most unusual exhibit is a seating plan for the church from 1742.

“It shows, by name, who sat in which seats in church and the house in the locality that they lived in. Many local families, who still live in the area, are represented on the plan.”