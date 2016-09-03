Hawaiian bash to ring in milestones

A Padiham family celebrated the annual deluge of August birthdays and wedding anniversaries with a trip up to the north east, where they held a Hawaiian-themed party.
On August 19th, Carole Atkinson, of Victoria Road, turned 70, her great-nephew, Christopher, turned 18, and her brother, George Birnie, and wife Jean celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
George himself turned 75 on the 22nd, while Carole’s eldest daughter, Sharron, had her 50th birthday on the 26th. To celebrate, the family visited Carole’s youngest daughter Ruth (who turned 46 on August 11th) and held a tropical island bash, complete with hot tub and lais to make it ‘special’ in Carole’s words.
