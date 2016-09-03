A Padiham family celebrated the annual deluge of August birthdays and wedding anniversaries with a trip up to the north east, where they held a Hawaiian-themed party.

On August 19th, Carole Atkinson, of Victoria Road, turned 70, her great-nephew, Christopher, turned 18, and her brother, George Birnie, and wife Jean celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

George himself turned 75 on the 22nd, while Carole’s eldest daughter, Sharron, had her 50th birthday on the 26th. To celebrate, the family visited Carole’s youngest daughter Ruth (who turned 46 on August 11th) and held a tropical island bash, complete with hot tub and lais to make it ‘special’ in Carole’s words.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Hawaiian bash to ring in milestones Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...