HAPPA holding a ‘Grand Open Day’

Horses and Ponies Protection Association are celebrating the anniversary of completion of their development project at Shores Hey Farm Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Briercliffe, Burnley by staging a Grand Open Day.

The event, which takes place at the Centre on Saturday, September 3rd, is open to the public at noon until 4pm and entry is just £1 per person.

During the day there will be displays in the Indoor Arena by the HAPPA team and Gillian Geoghegan and George the horse with a Parrelli display. There will be an Entertainment Area with local performers and music throughout the day.

Cooper’s Critters will be providing talks and handling sessions with their unusual animals in the Briercliffe Suite. There will be a variety of stalls by HAPPA, other animal charities, Millie and Ruby’s Dog Bakery and Lizzy Mint photography. Children’s fun with a bouncy castle and inflatable slide and even a chance to try out archery with Outdoor Elements.

HAPPA’s farrier Miles Pollard will be showing how to shoe a HAPPA horse and how to trim a pony’s feet and there will be grooming sessions for those who want to get up close with a pony.

The Scullery café will have a variety of refreshments throughout the day and an appetising hog roast will also be available. Keep your eyes open for special appearances from HAPPA’s mascot Tommy Trotter, greeting youngsters with his special balloons.

