HAPPA days for Burnley & Padiham MP

Julie Cooper, MP for Burnley and Padiham, paid a visit to HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) on Thursday, September 1st.

The Labour Member of Parliament explored the excellent facilities at Shores Hey Farm on Halifax Road in Burnley to get a better understanding of the admirable work done at the equine rescue centre.

Founded in 1937 by Miss Mona Huskie, HAPPA has been invested in caring for horses and championing improved standards of equine living for generations, with Huskie even campaigning to prevent the export of live equines to the continent herself.

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA's Operations and Commercial Manager, said: “We were so pleased to welcome Julie to visit Shores Hey Farm and see the work that we do. It is important for the Charity to meet with our local stakeholders and show the hard work the Charity performs to achieve the very best for equine welfare both in the local area and further afield.

"We look forward to welcoming Julie again and any of her colleagues at Parliament”.

HAPPA's equine investigators look into over 300 cases of cruelty and neglects to horses each year, and offer advice and support. Their mission is to prevent cruelty by intervention and even prosecution where necessary.