Fire crews tackle house blaze

Three fire crews had to fight a blaze at a house in Burnley in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
The fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called out to a fire at the house in Hollingreave Road, Burnley Wood, at 2-40am.
A fire service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a fire in a first floor bedroom and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
“Crews were in attendance for 40 minutes at the incident. There were no injuries reported.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.