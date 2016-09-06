Fire crews tackle house blaze

Three fire crews had to fight a blaze at a house in Burnley in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called out to a fire at the house in Hollingreave Road, Burnley Wood, at 2-40am.

A fire service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a fire in a first floor bedroom and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were in attendance for 40 minutes at the incident. There were no injuries reported.”