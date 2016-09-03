Festival date for canal walkers

On Saturday over 100 walkers embarked on Pendleside Hospice’s latest fund-raising event.
The hospice at Reedley is within a couple of hundred yards of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
And fund-raisers at Pendleside decided to tie in their location with a sponsored walk to the Burnley Canal Festival which stretched from the Inn on the Wharf to Sandygate Square.
The canal festival itself was celebrating the 200th anniversary of the completion of the 127-mile waterway.
And many of the walkers took in the sights and sounds of the festival before completing the return trip to Reedley.
The next new fund-raiser for the hospice is Paws in the Park in October. Visit www.pendleside.org.uk for more details.
