Crews called to caravan gas leak

A caravan at a holiday park was evacuated because of a gas leak.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Grange Caravan Park in Grange Lane, Stalmine, Over Wyre, at around 9.30pm last night.

The occupant of the caravan was suffering the effects of breathing butane gas from leaking pipework but had got outside and away from the source, fire crews said.

Firefighters from Preesall and Bispham responded to the 999 call and shut off the gas bottle valve to stop the leak, then ventilated the caravan to disperse the gas inside.

Ambulance paramedics attended to the casualty.