Colour galore at annual flower show

Haggate Church Hall was ablaze with colour on Saturday when it hosted the annual Briercliffe Flower Show.
The prizes were handed out by Mr S, Dack, chairman of Briercliffe Parish Council, and Mr M. Higgin, chairman of Briercliffe Society. They were assisted by Mrs J. Bailey from the flower show committee. The show was once again was well attended, and had a wide range of exhibts including vegetables , flowers, confectionery and handicrafts.
Trophy Winners:
Briercliffe Parish Council Trophy for best overall garden: B Thompson.
Best back garden: D Lord.
Best back yard: A Ashworth.
Best vegetable garden: L and T Hinton.
Florence Lishman Trophy for Best Children’s Garden: W and L Ashton.
Best allotment: R and S Stone.
Highly commended allotment: V Harrison.
Best Street in bloom: Sparrable Row.
Village Policeman Trophy for most points in vegetable class: T Hinton.
Dr Lishman Trophy for the best rose in show: K Hudson.
Briercliffe W.M.C. Trophy for best in classes 36-67: T Hinton.
Colin Braithwaite Trophy for best pot plant :H Carr.
Eric Driver Memorial Cup for best in classes 95-100: G Graham.
Cottam Cup for best in class 18: H Carr.
Edgar Buck Memorial Trophy for best in classes 135-138: C Wilson.
George Atkinson Memorial Cup for best in classes 71-74: H Carr.
Arnold Greenwood Cup for best in class 1: T Hinton.
Ashworth/Campbell Trophy for most points in classes 3-5:
T Hinton. Kingfisher Trophy for tray of five vegetables: T Hinton.
Allotment Society Trophy for children`s section, any vegetable: W Ashton. Greenwood Trophy for best in floral art class: P Firman.
Eileen Frost Trophy for best in confectionery class: L Taylor.
Briercliffe Society Trophy for best in theme class: P Firman.
Walter Frost Trophy for best in vegetable class: T Hinton.
Edwin Cartmell Trophy for vase of three chrysanthemums: H Carr.
Murphy Merlin Trophy for most points in dahlia classes:T Hinton.
Jean Bailey Trophy for most points in pot plant section: J Greenwood.
T & L Hinton Trophy for the novice gardener: V Metcalf.
Dave – Sue Trophy for most points in show: T Hinton.
Tammy Marlow Memorial Cup for most points in classes 61-67: L Hinton:
T Frost Trophy for best in children`s section: L Ashton.
Harold Jackson Trophy for class 85: T Hinton.
Old Syker Trophy for best in show: P Firman.
