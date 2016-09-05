Child abduction pair remanded in custody

Two men have been charged and remanded in custody in relation to the kidnap of a teenage girl.

Officers launched a search for Jessica Wallwork (13) after she went missing from Nelson on Sunday, August 28th. She was found in the Cumbria area on Thursday, September 1st.

Dean Hughes (47) of Temple Street, Nelson, was charged with child abduction and others matters, and Dale Beresford (22) of Temple Street, Nelson, was with child abduction.

They appeared at Preston Crown Court on September 3rd where they were remanded into custody.

