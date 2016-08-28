Car destroyed by fire in Burnley

Six fire engines were used to extinguish the blaze

Six fire engines were used to extinguish the blaze

0
Have your say

Firefighters were called to a car blaze in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Crews from Burnley arrived in Cliviger at 6-30 am to find the vehicle parked at the side of The Long Causeway well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, but the car was totally destroyed. An investigation is now under way in conjunction with the police to determine the cause of the fire.

Back to the top of the page