Burnley-based Alert Fire and Security Limited, a leading East Lancashire firm, has extended its partnership with Millercare Mobility Specialists, a mobility aid provider.

The continued association will see Alert oversee all 13 Millercare outlets, the mobility and healthcare specialist’s latest being their Preston Deepdale branch.

Millercare, which has branches across the north west, has a previous relationship with Alert, with Gavin Pennington, sales manager at Alert, saying: “Millercare is a company with a fine reputation and we are delighted to have extended our involvement.

“We have designed them a security package which utilises the very latest software to cover all their specific requirements.”

Eric Filbin, business development director at Millercare, said: “As we continue to grow, it is imperative that our security arrangements are as tight as possible. We now have full intruder systems across our sites and are also discussing with Alert the possibility of installing the very latest in HD CCTV technology.

“Some years ago they installed the alarm at our headquarters at Oswaldtwistle, but back then we were unable to extend the partnership due to various commitments,” said Eric. “However, as the leases expired we have since moved Warrington, Manchester, Bolton and Stockport across to Alert and all sites will fall under their control by the end of this year.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Burnley firms extend alliance Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...