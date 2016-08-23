Burnley Fire Station to hold Open Day

Burnley Fire Station are set to hold an open day on Sunday, September 4th from 10am until 4pm.

Offering the chance for children to explore and look around the fire station in Belvedere Road and catch the crew in action as they perform some of their demonstrations in what promises to be a fun day out for all involved.

