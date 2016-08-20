Beer garden is sporting new Clarets crest

A beer garden popular with Clarets fans has been given a very sporting makeover by the artist behind the now famous Sean Dyche mural.

The garden at the back of the Princess Royal pub, near to the Turf Moor home of the Clarets, now sports the current Burnley Football Club crest alongside a recent badge, courtesy of graffiti artist Paul Jones.

Paul, who owns the Graffia graphic design studio in Burnley, came to the public’s attention when he spray painted a mural of Clarets manager Sean Dyche on the end of a derelict building in Westgate.

Such was the popularity of the image, Paul has now found himself inundated with commissions across town, most recently re-creating an image of club legend Jimmy McIlroy in the beer garden of the Angel Inn pub off Accrington Road, as well as a mural of Clarets fans and flags in the beer garden of the Craven Heifer in Briercliffe.

Justine Lorriman, licensee of The Princess Royal pub, said: “Paul has done a brilliant job and I have attached a picture of us with the finished art work.

“He is also designing more further additions to the beer garden, including a memorial to the 1966 England World Cup winners.

“We have put a lot of work into the beer garden, ready for Burnley’s Premier League football season and are very proud of our accomplishments so far. Hopefully everyone will agree on how brilliant the beer garden is looking and how great the art work looks too.”

Former Habergham High pupil Paul has also become a popular figure with some of the Clarets’ stars, spray-painting the boots of first teamers including Andre Gray and Dean Marney.

He said: “The Princess Royal garden already had the old club badge and so I painted the new crest next to it.

“Justine would like me to come back in the future and paint a mural celebrating the 1966 World Cup winners. There is a very iconic picture of Bobby Moore holding the World Cup on the shoulders of his team-mates which I would love to reproduce.

“I have done a lot of commissions since setting up my own business, including customising football boots for some of the Burnley players and others around the world, but I was so nervous about the mural because it is so public.

“I have done quite a lot of commercial commissions recently too, including a lot of children’s bedrooms, as it doesn’t have to be sport-related.”

The Sean Dyche mural has now been recreated into 23 limited edition hand-embellished canvasses which are on sale at the Howarth Gallery in St James’s Street, Burnley. The 23 marks the number of undefeated consecutive games the Clarets played last season.