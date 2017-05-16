Local schools face off in Burnley College netball competition

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre’s outstanding Academy of Sport held a netball competition for local schools at the Princess Way Campus, with five teams competing to claim the tournament.

Five teams of year nine and 10 students from Haslingden High School, Unity College, and West Craven (with Haslingden High School and Unity College both bringing two teams each), were invited along to compete, with Haslingden High School eventually beating stiff competition to win the tournament.

Bradley Pates, Programme Leader for Burnley College’s Academy of Sport, said: “Our ladies netball team do a fantastic job both in college and in the community looking at promoting netball.

"This year they have been delivering coaching sessions for local Primary Schools and in this case organizing a successful tournament for local high schools," he added.

On top of Burnley College’s Academy of Sport offering a personalised training and support programme, the academy enables students to practise their chosen sport to a high standard whilst studying for qualifications offered at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

The Ladies netball team is available to all 16-21 year olds studying full time at Burnley College, with the team playing regularly in the AoC North West Colleges League and compete in regional and national tournaments.”

If you are interested in getting involved, Burnley College’s Netball Academy are running Netball Development Sessions open to all Year 11 students on 22nd May and 19th June from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

For more information or to book your place, contact Brad Pates on 01282 733 498 or email b.pates@burnley.ac.uk.