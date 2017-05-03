Local clergymen at New Wine Conference

Delegates from a number of Burnley and Colne churches have travelled to the ecumenical New Wine Landmark Conference over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

All three of Lancashire’s Anglican Bishops joined delegates from St Peter's Church and St Stephen's Church in Burnley, and St Bartholomew's Church in Colne, with representatives from churches across the Diocese of Blackburn and Cumbria also in attendance.

The three-day event was organised by 12 churches and attended by around 800 people, with the Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, saying: “New Wine was a fantastic ecumenical event that gave people from churches in Lancashire and Cumbria time away for celebration, prayer and fellowship together.”

Rev. Jon Scamman, Chair of the Conference Steering Group, added: “The inspiration for this conference has been to bring together churches from across Lancashire and Cumbria to renew us, equip us, and send us out encouraged.

“The New Wine network is about 'local churches, changing nations'," he went on. "We want God to use us to change our cities, towns, and villages across the North West of England.”

Rt Rev. Geoff Pearson, Bishop of Lancaster, said: “It was a wonderful weekend and I am so proud of all our churches who participated in organising the conference.

“People of all ages from across Lancashire and the Lakes were able to celebrate and learn together," he added. "The Youth ministry was excellent and I know several young people made a conscious decision for Christ over the weekend while others went out on mission work.”

Rt Rev. Julian Henderson said: “It all ran like clockwork and we really enjoyed participating in the worship; listening to the speakers and browsing the many excellent stalls.”