'Lifeline' project vying for funding

A Burnley project that supports vulnerable adults is vying for the chance to secure £25,000 of funding.

T.E.A.M R.I.S.E (TRP) has been chosen as one of six projects from across Lancashire to receive an award of between £4,000 and £25,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation Community Awards.

The project supports adults throughout East Lancashire who have a learning disability, feel disadvantaged and those who are lonely or socially isolated, with the aim to help them develop their skills.

It provide educational courses including English, maths and employability skills, as well as activities including arts, crafts, and taking members on educational day trips.

The company, based at St James House, hopes to use the money to expand its current provisions.

Project co-ordinator Sharon Lees said: “The project was set up to support people who have a learning disability, are vulnerable or socially excluded to develop in all areas of their lives.

“We help to build their confidence and encourage social interaction as well as helping them to take on challenges. Part of this includes helping them move into paid employment, apprenticeships, voluntary placements and full time education and training.

“We currently have over 40 people who use our services weekly and another 30 individuals who use our services at different times throughout the year. Without the funding we would struggle to continue and I really worry as we are a lifeline for many of them.”

Initially Lancashire County Council commissioned Burnley based training and recruitment specialist Vedas to start a one day a month programme to help people with learning disabilities to gain employment.

Currently in East Lancashire only 1% of people with learning disabilities are in paid employment.

To vote go to https://mcf.org.uk/vote/ before July 31st.