Lessons brought to life for pupils at historic hall

Pupils from Padiham Green Primary School were in for a history lesson with a difference thanks to a trip to the jewel in Burnley's crown, Towneley Hall.

More than 150 children visited the hall as part of the school’s art week to get up close and personal with some of the fantastic artefacts housed there.

They spent the day looking at sculptures and oil paintings, examining old street signs, studying different furniture around the hall and learning about the meaning behind the war memorial in the park.

To top it off, children also got an inside scoop into how Towneley Hall curators look after the art, keeping themselves and the artwork safe, and how they move and hang paintings.

Hall manager Ken Darwen said: “Towneley Hall works very closely with the local schools and we were very happy to welcome children from Padiham Green.

"The day was fun and educational for everyone involved and proved very beneficial for the children’s personal development.

"It gave them a great chance to learn more about the rich history of Burnley’s most iconic landmark – which is right on their doorstep.”

Mark Dixon, headteacher at Padiham Green Primary School, said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Towneley Hall for providing a wonderful day for our Padiham Green art week. The visit to the hall was a real highlight of the week for us.”

For more information about Towneley Hall or to book a school visit, please visit towneley.org.uk.