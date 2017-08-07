Landmark pub up for sale

A landmark Burnley pub has gone on the market with a price tag of £195,000.

The Lane Ends is up for sale with Cheadle based estate agents Jeremy Rubin and Co Ltd.

The imposing two storey building, situated on Lowerhouse Lane at the junction with Kiddrow Lane, has a large bar and lounge with a games area and outdoor seating area. The pub also has a beer cellar.

There is also a private living area which offers a lounge, kitchen and four bedrooms.

Owned by Punch Taverns the Lane Ends has a loyal band of customers and is also the meeting place for the Burnley and District Motorcycle Club.