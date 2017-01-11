Lancs gritters prepped ahead of snow warnings

Lancashire's gritters are gearing up to keep the county moving over the next couple of days with snow warnings issues for later this week.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow on Thursday and Friday this week, with snow showers possible throughout the county on Thursday and possible snow, sleet and hail showers on Friday, bringing the possibility of some travel disruption.

County Councillor John Fillis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "This change in the weather seems likely to keep our gritting teams very busy and we're well prepared to deal with whatever the weather brings over the next few days.

"Our highway teams will be out gritting but drivers should take extra care as when a road has been gritted, it can remain icy until the movement of traffic has worked the salt in and made it take effect, so it's vital to drive according to the conditions and consider that there could be icy patches."

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 58 frontline gritters which can treat the approximately 1,800 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

For more information about travelling this winter visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter, follow us on Twitter for news and updates at www.twitter.com/lancashirecc or Facebook www.facebook.com/lancashirecc.