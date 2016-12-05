Lancashire recommends... Christmas shops

Here is a list of the best places to get your festive decorations and trees, as voted by readers.

Barton Grange Garden Centre, Preston

With its award-winning Christmas displays, Barton Grange Garden Centre, in Garstang Road, Brock, is full of festive ideas and inspiration.

Throughout the month, until December 23, it will be open until 8pm on weekdays for its Christmas Nights – with late night shopping, music, food, magical ‘walk of lights’ and seasonal fun.

The centre also has a popular farm shop, which sells local turkeys and Lancashire grown sprouts, as well as Christmas puddings and delicate Belgian chocolates, a cook shop and a Christmas menu at The Riverside Cafe and Willows Restaurant.

Hartes Homestore, Blackpool

Hartes Homestore, in Waterloo Road, Blackpool, specialises in the retail of Christmas decorations, as the buying team goes all round the world to find the most fashionable and exciting seasonal lights and decorations.

It is a family business, running for more than 50 years, with staff more than willing to answer questions about designing your home or choosing your decorations and lights.

The department store also sells a vast range of home-ware, kitchenware, furniture, and how has a new toy range.

Christmas Trees 4 U, Burnley

Christmas Trees 4 You , in Barrowford Road, has a varied selection of Christmas trees to choose from, including Nordman Fir: Fraser Fir: Scotch/Lodgepole Pine: and Norway Spruce to choose from.

It also stocks a huge selection of handmade and hand picked decorations from all over the world.

Botany Bay, Chorley

Elves at Botany Bay are so excited about Christmas that they held a special launch back in September.

The retail outlet, off Botany Brow, has an extensive range of trees and decorations to choose from. There is also a santa’s grotto, which costs £6.95 per child.

The Plant and Place, Fleetwood

The garden centre, in Fleetwood South Road, is a family-run business, which has a vast selection of Christmas trees and festive decorations.

It also specialises in garden furniture, water features and gardening accessories.

Trebaron Garden Centre, Blackpool

Trebaron Garden Centre, in Common Edge Road, is a family owned business situated on the boundary of Lytham St Annes and Blackpool.

The garden centre, which stocks a large range of plants, gardening products, furniture and interiors, was established in 1981 on an old market garden site which was used to grow the famous “Blackpool tomatoes.”

At Christmas it offers a winter wonderland, with many decorations and festive ideas. There is also a santa’s grotto, at £4.99 per child, which is open at weekends from 11am until 4.30pm.

Broad Oak Home and Garden, Morecambe

Broad Oak Home and Garden sets up the Christmas shop at the end of October and the trees arrive at the end of November.

As well as trees, it also stocks lights in a range of lengths and colours, baubles galore, door wreaths, Widmann light up animated villages and lots of other sparkly things and gifts.

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-christmas-shops-1-8264194



Next week: Lancashire recommends.... toy shops. Any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk