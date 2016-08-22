Lancashire recommends.... book stores

Here is a list of five popular bookshops in the county

Ebb & Flo, Chorley

Broadhurst's in Southport

Ebb & Flo bookshop is an independent bookshop in Gillibrand Street, Chorley.

Alongside more recognisable titles, its book selection offers something quirky to customers. With a children’s den area, there are activities and sessions for young learners.

The store stocks a wide range of French Djeco crafts, as well as handmade crafts by Darcey Fleur.

The shop also boasts an upstairs gallery, where local artists and photographers can exhibit their work. Prints and artwork are often for sale. The room is also available for hire.

Broadhurst’s Bookshop, Southport

Broadhurst’s Bookshop in Market Street, Southport has four floors of hidden treasures.

The ground floor houses the new bookshop, with fiction and non-fiction. Other floors include an extensive new children’s book department, two rare book rooms specialising in 19th and 20th century literature, modern first editions, private press books and a wide and interesting selection of antiquarian titles. There is also eight second-hand book rooms containing upwards of 50,000 titles on all subjects and a varied selection of 18th, 19th and 20th century prints and maps.

Halewood and Sons, Preston

Halewood and Sons is a family business established in 1867 by William Halewood. It has a vast stock of rare, interesting and collectable books, maps and prints in all subject areas.

Located in 37 Friargate, there is ample choice to browse around for the perfect second hand and antiquarian book. The five-generational store is particularly strong in travel, exploration, local history, Arthur Conan Doyle, and natural history.

For more information and a book search, email dhalewood@aol.com

Book, Bean and Ice Cream, Kirkham

Book, Bean and Ice Cream, run by Elaine Silverwood, is at the site of the former SilverDell bookshop, in Poulton Street, Kirkham. The shop relaunched with a new name, linking with Silverwood Events, to provide cultural and literary activities in a cafe and book shop setting.

Carnforth Bookshop, Carnforth

Carnforth Bookshop, in Market Street, is an independent, family run bookshop, established in 1977.

Situated over three floors, it stocks a wide variety of products, including new, second hand and antiquarian books, as well as a large selection of maps, gifts, cards, toys, stationery and art materials.