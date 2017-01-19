Lancashire MP sets off for inauguration of president-elect Trump

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans is travelling to Washington for tomorrow’s inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the USA.

It is understood Mr Evans has paid for his trip himself.

The Conservative MP announced the trip on Twitter with a picture of himself wearing a baseball cap proclaiming: “Make America Great Again.”

Mr Evans has met the incoming president previously, and has extended an invitation to the President to visit the Ribble Valley with a view to trade talks, particularly concerning BAE Systems.

The Ribble Valley MP said recently: “Regardless of what opinions we as individuals have about the President-elect, it must be accepted by all that Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.”

Mr Evans and Mr Trump met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2012, where they posed for a photo.

A spokesman for Mr Evans said: “Nigel and two others had dinner with Melania and Donald Trump where they discussed UK-US relations, the state of politics, and general world affairs.”

Mr Evans even included a picture of Mr Trump in his Christmas card last year, explaining: “Whatever you may think of him, Mr Trump has had a profound impact on the politics of 2016.The picture of me with Donald Trump on the card reflects this extraordinary year of politics.

“ It also demonstrates my belief that, under the new American administration, the UK has a golden opportunity for new trade with the USA after we leave the European Union.”

Mr Trump will be sworn in at noon local time (5pm GMT) tomorrow.

Mr Evans, who has never gone as far as saying he is a fan of Mr Trump, was unavailable for comment today.