Lancashire Christian event inspiring children across the county

Crossroads Mission, a Christian event taking place from Thursday, September 8th to Saturday, September 11th, is seeking to touch the lives of the county's young people to spread the virtues of friendship and faith.

On Thursday, up to 1,000 youngsters gathered at Bowley Scout Camp for an evening of fun, friendship, and faith, with the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, sharing his story of faith with the young people - many of whom may not have had much contact previously with the church as invitations have gone out to non-church youth organisations as well as to churches - and former Gladiator Warren 'Ace' Furman also in attendance.

Before the event, Reverend Chris Krawiec of St Bartholomew’s Church in Great Harwood, said: “It’s going to be a fantastic night with music from band twelve24, a bonfire and fireworks and an exciting lantern night parade from the camp back into town. Light at the Crossroads is about young people having a chance to encounter a real faith which lights up lives.”

In addition, Friday is expected to see around 4,000 primary school children visit the home of Blackburn Rovers, Ewood Park, for a large-scale worship event organised by St James’ Parish Church, Lower Darwen. Vicar of St James’, Rev. Tim Horobin, added: “There will be singing, dancing, puppet theatre and much more. Bishop Philip North (Burnley) and Bishop Geoff Pearson (Lancaster) will also be there.

“Like others working hard to make Crossroads Mission a success, as a Deanery we have been planning this gathering at the home of Blackburn Rovers for many months now. We have an opportunity to reach the young people with the Good News and are grasping that opportunity with both hands. It may well be the first time they will have had the chance to participate in such a large Christian gathering and we want to make it a memorable occasion for them.”