An evening in an Italian restaurant proved to be a mouthwatering affair for the Mayor of Burnley’s charities.

The Mayoress’ Committee held the fund-raising dinner at Aldo’s Restaurant in Burnley, which raised £637.

Ida Carmichael, secretary of the Mayoress’ fund-raising committee, said: “The event was organised by committee member Lynn Heys.

“Unfortunately the Mayor and Mayoress were unable to attend due to other commitments but a delicious meal and good company made for an excellent evening.”