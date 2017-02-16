Knights of St. Columba's charity auction

The Knights of St. Columba are holding a charity auction at their KCS 110 Club on Yorkshire Street in Burnley in aid of Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital and Burnley Handicapped Children’s Fellowship.

Choosing worthy charities every year, the Knights of St. Columba have already raised nearly £2,000 this year, and will divide their fundraising total between their two elected charities for 2017.

"If anybody has any small, clean items which are saleable, we would welcome them for the auction," said Frank McNamara. "We will collect them in the Burnley/Padiham area.

"The auction itself is generally good fun, with lots of bargains to be had," Frank added. "It will start at 1.00pm on Sunday, March 5th with viewing from midday, so you can spot your bargain in advance.

"Everyone is invited to come and join in this lively and relaxed afternoon of endless bargains with hot food available."

Admission for the event will be 50p, and those with potential items can call Trevor Ireland on 01282 427 290 or Michael Handford on 01282 451 129 to make arrangements.

"Your support will be most welcome in whatever way you would wish to contribute," said Frank.