Kind-hearted pupils send gifts to Africa

A form group from Shuttleworth College have proved to be a generous bunch after they brought in items to make bumper parcels for children in Africa.

The packages have now been sent and the Padiham school received a letter and video of the orphanage children receiving the gifts saying the school had "made Christmas become a reality this year" for them.

“We brought in items like creams and some toys we didn’t use,” said Year 8 student Chelsea Roberts, aged 13.

“We were all happy to contribute, you see the TV adverts where people in Africa need help and it’s heartwarming when you can, especially if it helps them have a better Christmas and new year.”

Keiron Gorton raided his toy cupboard to make sure the African children had gifts at Christmas.

“There were some of my toys and ones that me and my brother no longer play with like Lego and cars that we have finished using. We want them to go to a good cause.”

Form tutor Sasha Phillips said: “The form has been brilliant, Every student in the form has contributed something.

“Keiron Gorton has been raiding his cupboards almost every night and has brought nearly 20 items in.”

Another form tutor Parris Dawson added: “We collected gifts and necessities for children in Africa, so that they could have a happy Christmas.

“The students in all year groups were generous but 8L stood out.”

In the letter to Shuttleworth from Matthew 25 Ministries International, said: “You have made our Christmas become a reality in this year 2016... I have no words to use to express the joy and happiness we have had after receiving the wonderful gifts.”