Kind heart Katie proves she is a cut above the rest

While most youngsters have been busy thinking about the gifts they are going to receive from Father Christmas one caring schoolgirl had her mind on helping others.

Katie Heffernan is only nine but she has raised almost £1,000 for Cancer Research. And this amazing young lady has also donated an incredible 12 inches of her own hair that will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

This is a charity that provides wigs made of real hair for young children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Katie raised the money by selling buns at Rosewood Primary School in Burnley where she is a student. Teachers and pupils supported Katie’s efforts along with family and friends and also the town’s Tesco store and Cherry Terry Bakery who donated cakes.

Katie lives with her parents, Jason an Emma and big brother, Ben who is 18.

Emma said: “We are so proud of Katie. She came up with the idea for fund raising on her own she has done so well.”

Katie did the fund raising in memory of her grandfather, Geoff Horsfall, who died of cancer a couple of years ago and she was inspired to have her crowning glory, which was almost to her waist, chopped off as she has young pal who has been undergoing treatment for the disease.

Emma said: “Katie wanted to have her head shaved at first but we thought that was a bit drastic!”