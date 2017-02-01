Kate's fighting chance

A Burnley Chartered Surveyor hopes to raise in excess of £10,000 when he takes on his unknown opponent Steve Austin in a charity boxing match tonight at Burnley Mechanics.

Alistair Douglas (48) is fifth on the bill at the fight night, which will raise money for Alistair’s cousin Kate Anne Douglas’ charity Keeping Kate.

Kate (38) was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in October 2010, just two weeks after the birth of her daughter Lola. Despite initial treatment, Kate’s cancer returned in 2012 and secondary tumours spread to her bones, liver and lungs.

In September last year, she was told by specialists to go home and enjoy Christmas with her family.

Refusing to accept that nothing could be done, Kate’s subsequent research led to a specialist private oncology clinic, The Hallwang, in Germany. The next hurdle was that it was estimated that the cost of treatment would be in the region of £250,000.

Friends immediately rallied and set up the Keeping Kate fund, which has now raised in excess of £180,000.

Kate said: “To continue to pay for the treatment, I need to continue to fund-raise. Many of my amazing family and friends have done all sorts of things, including many equestrian auctions, which have raised thousands, a whole host of charity events and even a naked calendar.”

Kate’s refusal to give up has proven wise so far, with her tumour markers reducing by more than 50% in less than eight weeks treatment at the Dornstetten clinic.

“I cannot express how moved I have been by the many people who have helped, lots of whom I have never even met. To carry on my treatment in Germany, I would like to ask anyone who can help out with any more events, or by completing any personal challenges to get in touch - every single effort is massively appreciated.”

To donate directly to Kate’s fund-raising efforts, please visit www.gofundme.com/keepingkateanne or to volunteer for personal challenges or to plan events, contact Kate at kateanne@btopenworld.com