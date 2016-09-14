Karate kids can kick on thanks to grant

A Burnley karate club can kick on after it secured grant funding from Comic Relief to help fund new equipment and host events for the community.

The funding from Comic Relief’s Local Communities Fund will support the Springs BEST karate club, based at the Burnley Enterprise of Sports and Training (BEST Centre) on Network 65, to buy competition mats and host a regional karate competition for under 16s.

Buying the mats means we can host regional and national karate competitions Sensei Warren de Vries

To encourage more young people to take up karate the club will also be holding two open events where people can take part in free karate taster sessions and watch club members demonstrating their martial arts skills.

The grant will also be used to subsidise the running of three ‘karate as self-defence’ programmes for local youngsters, to develop confidence and encourage engagement in sports.

Third Dan black belt, Sensei Warren de Vries, the instructor at Springs BEST karate club, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded this funding.

“Buying the mats means we can host regional and national karate competitions, which will give club members invaluable experience of competing.

“Karate will become an Olympic sport at the 2020 Tokyo games and we hope ahead of that, the open events and karate as self-defence programmes supported by this grant will encourage more young people to take up karate through our club and maybe even inspire a future Olympian.”

For information about taking part in karate and details of the events supported by the grant visit the club website www.thebestcentre.com/karate-club or call 01282 455068.